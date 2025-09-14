Wizards 2024-2025 Player Grades: Kyle Kuzma
The time with Kyle Kuzma playing for the Washington Wizards sure was something. He had some bright spots, but also experienced some very low points while playing for the squad. His time with the Wizards was ultimately cut short when he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he still deserves a grade for his contributions during his tenure with the squad.
Kuzma was one of the longest-tenured Wizards players at the time of his trade, having been with the team for four seasons. Still, to successfully do the rebuild, he needed to be traded along with his teammate Jordan Poole. Poole was not traded till the offseason, however. So, without further ado, let's review his stats from last season and give him a grade for his service to the squad.
Statistics:
- 15.2 points per game
- 5.8 rebounds per game
- 2.2 assists per game
- 2.2 turnovers per game
- 42 percent shooting from the field
- 33.3 percent shooting from three-point
Statistics Summary:
The stats show someone who may not get much on the trade market. This was not the case, as the Wizards were able to get a nice package in return for Kuzma. The 15-point-per-game forward was able to acquire Will Dawkins and company, including Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a 2028 first-round pick in a swap.
Overall, though, just looking at Kuzma's stats, they were not very impressive. He was ineffective, a poor defender, and prone to turnovers. His free-throw numbers were also terrible, shooting 60.2 percent from the charity stripe. He was just not a great player in his last season with the team, but somehow still helped them progress due to his trade.
Accolades:
- Got the team a first-round pick
- Got the team AJ Johnson
- Helped get a higher pick in the lottery?
Final Word:
The Kuzma era and experience in Washington were a fever dream, to say the least. For a short time, he was the best player in Washington; the key word is 'short.' His final season, though, felt like a burden was lifted once he was traded, and the team got a nice return for him, even if the stats were not great.
Being able to get a young offensive spark plug like Johnson in the trade was amazing. Khris Middleton is on an expiring contract, which should free up plenty of space for extensions or possible free agent signings. The pick swap is also underrated, as by 2028, the Wizards should once again become contenders. Still, that final season with Kuzam can be summed up in one word: a nightmare.
Grade: D+ (counting what the team received in his trade though he would get a C)
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!