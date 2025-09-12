Former Wizards Big Man Battling Cancer
Former Washington Wizards center Jason Collins is battling cancer after doctors discovered a tumor in his brain. The team has shared their thoughts and support toward the former NBA big man as the entire league joins to stand with the long-time veteran.
Collins has recently started a plan of treatment to treat and cure him from cancer. It has been found that he has a tumor in his brain that requires immediate medical treatment. Per a statement from the league regarding the situation, Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason's health and well-being.'
Collins has been around the league for quite some time now. In fact, he is an ambassador and a pioneer of the NBA. He started his NBA journey in 2001 when he was drafted in the first round of that draft, 18th overall by the Houston Rockets. He never suited up for the Rockets, as the New Jersey Nets were interested in him and acquired him. He has always been a serviceable center in the NBA. At seven feet tall and having great size, teams needed a player like him, especially as that was the era of the big man. After his time with the Nets, Collins played for several other teams before coming to Washington to play with the Wizards. Those teams include the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. He then played for the Wizards, although finishing his career with the franchise he started it with, the Brooklyn Nets.
Collins really became a household name as he became the first openly gay athlete in the NBA or any sport. This certainly turned heads and grabbed the attention of everyone. Despite that chapter in his life, Collins was still loved, respected, and appreciated by everyone in the league. We all hate to see people sick in life, especially when it’s something serious like a brain tumor. At this time, the best thing we all can do for the former Wizard is offer prayers for a speedy recovery as he fights this battle against cancer.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!