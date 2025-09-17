Wizards 2024-2025 Player Grades: Bub Carrington
Alex Sarr was not the only rookie to have a solid debut season for the Washington Wizards. Bub Carrington was drafted at the tail end of the 2024 NBA draft lottery by the Portland Trailblazers, but found himself traded on draft night to the Wizards. This is one of the most underrated moves Will Dawkins has made as general manager, as the squad has a reliable role player in Carrington now.
Going into his second season, Carrington is going to have pressure put on him. With the opportunity to draft the NCAA's best point guard, Darryn Peterson, Carrington needs to prove he is the team's best option at point guard going forward. How he plays will determine what the team does in the 2026 draft.
Still, it is worth looking at what Carrington did last season to see how he progresses this season.
Statistics:
- 9.8 points per game
- 4.4 assists per game
- 4.2 rebounds per game
- 1.7 turnovers per game
- 40.1 percent shooting from the field
- 33.9 percent shooting from three-point point
Statistics Summary:
For a rookie that was not asked to do much in his first season, these are some fantastic stats and nothing to be too concerned over. Carrington was almost a double-digit point scorer for the season, and rarely turned the ball over. He also stuffed the stat sheet in other categories, as shown with his 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
The shooting numbers could be better, though, but nothing to be too concerned about. These numbers should progress over time, and once Carrington has a few years of experience. The primary concern to address regarding his shooting is the field goal percentage, which should be around 45 percent. The three-point numbers are viable, though Carrington should try to increase.
Defensively, he was solid, though not great. Offensively, Carrington looked above average, but defensively, he looked average and below average at times.
Accolades:
- All-Rookie Second Team
- First 30-point game on April 3rd
- Franchise rookie leader in threes (138)
- Franchise rookie leader in threes in a game (7 made on April 3rd)
Final Word:
The counting stats may not show it, but Carrington did have one of the best rookie seasons Wizards fans have seen in a while. He looks like a true point guard, and even put up numbers that were reminiscent of players like Chris Paul and Steve Nash in the 2000s. Rarely do we see point guards come into the league and not be focused on scoring.
The three-pointer is clearly there, the playmaking is also there; all Carrington has to do is not take a step back. If he can stay where he is or become a better defender, the Wizards will look at drafting a center or forward in the 2026 draft instead of Peterson.
Grade: B
