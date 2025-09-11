Wizards 2025 Player Grades: Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole was quite a player for Washington Wizards fans. He may not have been the star who changed the franchise, but I did provide some memorable moments for the fans, from hitting game-winning shots to some highlight-worthy plays, as well as some plays that we would rather forget. Still, he should go down as a crucial part of this team, potentially getting out of this rebuild.
Poole may have been traded during the offseason to the New Orleans Pelicans, but we can still examine what he accomplished in a Wizards jersey this past season. Poole played for Washington the entire year, unlike his co-star Kyle Kuzma. So, let us take a look at the season he put up in Washington before being traded to the Pelicans this offseason, and give him a grade for his service for the Wizards.
Statistics:
- 20.5 points per game
- three rebounds per game
- 4.5 assists per game
- 1.3 steals per game
- three turnovers per game
- 43.2 field goal percentage
- 37.8 three-point percentage
Statistics Summary:
Offensively, there is nothing to really complain about with Poole. He put up All-Star scoring numbers this past season, but did not make the team. Still, 20.5 points per game in the NBA is no easy feat, as only the elite scorers can do that. Poole is precisely that, an elite scorer.
The shooting splits also surprised me a bit, as I expected the numbers to be lower when looking at his attempts. He took 9.1 three-pointers a game and still somehow shot close to 40 percent from distance. The jokes about him throwing up shots during the season and seeming to be the only bright spot on offense really clouded how efficient he was from deep.
Defensively, he was decent — nothing to be proud of, but not anything to be really ashamed of. Poole is not a defensive player or a great passer; he is a showman, and he did that well. He can put out highlight plays every night and get people in the stands. That is why he was with the squad, to keep fans at the games during a rough stretch of rebuilding.
Accolades:
- Career high in points (45 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 7, 2025)
- Wizards Leading Scorer
Final Word:
Although the counting stats looked good, they did not correlate with team success or accolades for Poole. He scored a career high last season of 45 points against the Cavaliers, but that's about his only season accolade: no All-Star appearance, no three-point contest, no players of the week or month.
He led the team in points, and that was about it. He was able to sell tickets because fans had no idea what kind of highlight he would make that night. It could be a nice ankle-breaker, breakaway slam or a lowlight. Still, he played solid overall and sold tickets, which is what he was asked to do during the rebuild.
Grade: B
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!