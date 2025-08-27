Jordan Poole May Wish He Was Still With Wizards
When you receive a promotion or a raise, it is hard to take a step backwards. You may start off as an entry-level worker working an entry-level position making an entry-level salary. However, when you get that promotion to become a manager or supervisor, making the salary of that position, it may be hard to take a demotion. The money and the benefits are too good to give up. This can also be compared to one living in an apartment who decides to buy a house. Nine times out of ten, you will never go back to wanting to live in an apartment again. These are feelings former Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole may be feeling as he embarks on his new journey in the NBA.
Poole is just 26 years old and has already accomplished a lot in his NBA career. He took some time to develop and become the player he is today, as he spent some time in the G-League to further develop his game. After that, he played with the Golden State Warriors in a reserve role and won a championship. Things continued to move in the right direction as he was traded to the Wizards, became a starter and put up all-star-like numbers. However, after being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, he is now expected to return to a reserve role and come off the bench again.
While his team's situation may be a bit better than his former situation with the Wizards, both teams still didn’t make the playoffs. With that being said, Poole still will continue to lose many games as the Pelicans are always hit with many injuries to their most important player on the team, Zion Williamson. Poole was close to making the All-Star team with the Wizards, as he was clearly the alpha of the team. The Wizards trusted him and gave him many opportunities offensively. He won’t be in that same situation with the Pelicans, especially coming off the bench.
Poole may regret being traded away from the Wizards. As the Wizards were still losing, Poole was able to demonstrate a skill and talent that can’t be taught, being a team leader. He was able to showcase that talent both in the game and on the sidelines, coaching the younger players. Poole may very well become unhappy and request a trade, possibly ending up back with the Wizards again somehow.
