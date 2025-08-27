Jordan Poole May Wish He Was Still With Wizards

The New Orlean Pelicans potential lineup next season:



PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Trey Murphy III

SF: Herb Jones

PF: Zion Williamson

C: Yves Missi



Bench:

• Jordan Poole

• Jose Alvarado

• Jeremiah Fears

• Kevon Looney

• Derik Queen

• Saddiq Bey

• Karlo Matković



Top __ seed? pic.twitter.com/EVxI07k1vs