Wizards Unveil Affordable Ticket Plan for Season
In a world where ticket prices to games seem to increase every day, the Washington Wizards decided to break that barrier with their recent ticket plan. They recently announced the new plan, called the "529 Ticket Plan." The plan is simple, $529 to attend all 41 home games for the upcoming season.
$529 can sound and look like a ton of money, but when you break that down to each game's price, it comes out to $12 per game. So, to attend an NBA game in Washington, if you are from DC, it will not even cost you a week's worth of pay, considering the average weekly salary in DC is $1,720. If you are from Maryland, the average weekly wage is $1,177, still leaving you with more than half of your salary after a week. Finally, for Virginia, based on an average weekly wage of $1,220, it still leaves you with more than half of your pay from the week.
This should ultimately increase ticket sales along with the attendance rate. The Wizards are not looking like a playoff team this year, but offering fans a low price for tickets should still help them sell out games.
Comparing this plan to others in the league also makes the price really stand out. Compared to another Eastern Conference team, the cheapest ticket plan for the Orlando Magic is $2,250 for the season. To get tickets for all Brooklyn Nets home games, you would have to spend $2,365. These teams are charging more than quadruple the price to attend every Wizards home game.
Now, the Magic have aspirations to make a conference finals this season, but the Nets are in a similar boat as the Wizards. What Washington is doing is exactly how you build a fanbase during a rebuild. The way the organization is promoting the ticket plan also shows the intention clearly. On the website, it states, "The 529 Plan is one of the most affordable full-season packages in the NBA — designed to bring fans closer to the next era of Wizards basketball. Invest in the future of the franchise – one of the youngest in the NBA - with this unique season ticket plan!"
As a fan, buying this ticket plan is not just saving you money, but is also an investment in the future of the team. This is exactly how you establish a culture and fanbase, even during the rebuild. If you are also worried about buying enough for your family, the organization has already thought of that problem. Fans are allowed to buy four different plans, allowing families to attend the games. Buying four plans comes out to $2,116, still cheaper than the Magic and Nets ticket plans.
So to see the future of Wizards basketball, and players like Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, it only costs you $529. With media day just a few days away, now is the time to purchase a ticket plan for the upcoming season.
