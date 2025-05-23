Wizards Could Draft Duke Star
This upcoming NBA Draft is the Washington Wizards' oyster. Falling all the way to the sixth pick in the draft after once being favored to win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes takes the team out of controlling the rest of the draft board, but they're free to do just about anything else they want in the mid-lottery.
Just because consensus top prospects Flagg and Dylan Harper are out of the Wizards' reach doesn't mean other talented players farther down mock drafts suddenly disappear. Assuming the team isn't tempted to move the pick for more convenient positioning or to bring in outside assets, there's much to be said about the creative ways the Washington scouting department can explore in augmenting the talent in their young core.
Flagg rode a loaded Duke starting five into a Final Four appearance and a National Player of the Year win as a freshman, with several of his high-class teammates attracting some draft buzz of their own as the five-some humor analysts with the pre-draft song and dance.
Kon Knueppel was discussed as a potential lottery option to keep an eye on for much of Duke's run, a well-rounded role playing collegiate guard who could continuing flourishing away from an unmistakable star like Flagg. He's not the sexiest star pick, but does so many things at a high-level to remind evaluators of some of the inherent value his #1 pick of a teammate brings with his wide range of skills.
He looks like your standard high-floor 3&D wing from a distance, and that would be his absolute floor. Knueppel shot over 40% from 3-point land and shot an ACC-leading 91.4% all while using his subtly-imposing 6'7 height to hold his own on defense.
Those sort of traits are valuable in the modern NBA without tempting anyone with of the kind of unattainable intrigue of someone like Flagg, who does the little things as well as he fills up the box score. But that's where Knueppel's game sneaks up on people, as he's a lot more versatile than he's assumed for given how his Blue Devils career panned out.
Everything he does is quick, and that includes passing. He was asked to set up the offense with the kind of responsibility usually placed on regular point guard Tyrese Proctor, finding his own as an occasional shotmaker when situations called for it and reminding some of another Duke guard who allowed his versatility to disappear into a smaller role.
Knueppel's reputation as arguably the draft's best pure shooter looks backed up by a picturesque jump shot form, and though his portfolio is lacking in 3-pointers of the pull-up variety, he can hit about anything with a clean look at the basket.
He's a guarantee on offense, but it's been his ancillary skills like defense, connective playmaking and ability to rise to the moment like he did on the consensus-best team of the collegiate regular season that can pique the interest of general managers around the league.
Washington's Will Dawkins, who's already shown his love for players with those kinds of versatile tools in their back pocket, will be sure to take note of the freshman as he assesses the wide-open range of possibilities ahead of him at #6.
