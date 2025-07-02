Wizards Awfully Quiet to Start Free Agency
NBA free agency opened up on Monday evening at 6 p.m., and the Washington Wizards are one of the only teams who've yet to make a move of any kind.
They've made some serious strives to change the team's outlook entering the 2025-26 season, notably trading Jordan Poole to acquire older veterans and a wider variety of draft capital, which they spent on a trio of draft prospects later last week.
Since then, though, Washington General Manager Will Dawkins and co. haven't done much to make outside additions to the upcoming season's roster.
It's not hard to blame them, as they're already stacked with young prospects looking to establish NBA careers for themselves and weathered veterans riding out their final years in the association. They have a full locker room of players on the books, and that's after cutting fan-favorite Anthony Gill over the weekend.
The front office is left without much freedom, but they're still far from finished operating around the margins. Several of those veterans are considered likely to find new teams in the coming weeks, with Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon rumors only picking up steam now that some key free agents have flown off of the board.
Either of those two backup guards could net the Wizards something in return, whether it be the expiring Smart contract or Brogdon finding a new home in a potential sign-and-trade.
There are a few options for the Wizards to peruse through in finding a new rotational player who won't get in the way of the young guys, but a big man capable of grabbing boards and putting his hands up on defense would be a good place to start.
Alex Sarr, Kelly Olynyk, Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic (should the team pick him up in restricted free agency) likely won't accumulate many stops or extra opportunities on the glass against anyone else in the league, and though Washington is focused more on the long-term, it would still be beneficial to ensure that the prospects pick up some winning habits if Dawkins can find someone for cheap.
