Wizards Have Free Agency Trick Up Their Sleeve
The Washington Wizards have been quiet so far during their free agency period. With that being the case, they may have a trick up their sleeve to make some magic happen and improve their team.
How can we benefit from losing something valuable? In the NBA, teams lose players all the time during free agency. However, there is an option to make a sign-and-trade deal happen to prevent losing a valuable player for nothing. The Wizards could explore that option with Malcolm Brogdon.
The path to being relevant hasn’t been easy for Brogdon with the Wizards. He is an older player who has battled multiple injuries throughout his career. Playing with the Wizards didn’t help his case, as they weren’t playing to win games. The Wizards also have many young talented players whom they have prioritized by giving minutes to further develop their games. Washington may not be the best option for Brogdon or the Wizards.
A sign-and-trade deal may be the best option for both parties. The Wizards could help Brogdon land on a team where he will be better suited. In the midst of that, the Wizards could land a player who fits their rebuild. They could also land a team need, such as a starting Center to play next to Alex Sarr. Ultimately, the Wizards could land more draft assets for the future.
