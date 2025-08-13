Ranking Difficulty of Wizards’ NBA Cup Games
The NBA Emirates Cup schedule has been released for group play, and the Washington Wizards have a tall order this time around. The Wizards are the only team left in the NBA that has never won a Cup game.
This season, they were put in the same group as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and last years' Eastern Conference Champions, Indiana Pacers. Being placed in such a tough group will mean winning is difficult, but they still have a chance. Here are the matchups ranked from hardest to easiest to win.
Hardest: Cleveland Cavaliers on 11/7
The Cavaliers finished as the top seed in the East last season, but ultimately fell to the Pacers in the second round. Still, with a weakened Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are one of the favorites to make the Finals. This presents a challenging task for the Wizards, which makes this game seem like a David vs Goliath match.
This game may not prove to be very winnable, but it will be one of the first actual tests for rookie Tre Johnson. Johnson is trying to make a run at winning Rookie of the Year, and facing a tough defense is the perfect test for the lottery pick. In another rebuilding year, this game is practically written as a loss already.
Hard: Atlanta Hawks on 11/25
The Hawks are leaving the offseason as the winners, adding NBA champion and former Wizards player Kristaps Porzingis to their squad. The Hawks have had a rough past few seasons, but there was a time they were knocking teams out of the playoffs left and right. Now may be the season the Hawks can make the Finals.
This matchup will be tough to win, but the X-factor is the Wizards being at home. The squad may not be able to win this one, but there is a sliver of hope for the DMV faithful. It all relies on whether Johnson is ready for the light, or if Bub Carrington is finally prepared to be the future point guard.
Possible: Indiana Pacers on 11/28
Saying that the Wizards could beat the Pacers, who just made it to the Finals, seems crazy. The Pacers are about to enter a down year and are relying heavily on Pascal Siakam to put up an All-NBA performance. With Tyreese Haliburton tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the Finals, the Pacers are hoping to go .500 this season.
Due to the injuries and the departure of big man Myles Turner, the Wizards can win this game. The only downside is that this game is on the road. A rowdy Pacers home crowd can prove to be nerve-racking for the young guns in DC. Johnson and Sarr have not played in an environment like the Pacers crowd in a playoff atmosphere. The NBA Cup is not the playoffs, but with the theatrics, it could replicate that atmosphere.
Easiest: Toronto Raptors on 11/21
The Raptors are in a weird situation. They have a squad that could make the play-in on paper, but in reality, it has not clicked for the 2019 NBA champions. Even in such a weakened conference, the Raptors could still not make the play-in and fall to the lottery. The squad is headlined by young forward Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.
Both players have fringe All-Star potential, but are not players that can lead a team to the playoffs. That alone could make it so that the Wizards finally win their first NBA Cup game in franchise history. This one is also on the road, but the crowd in Toronto does not match up to the one in Indiana. If the Wizards are going to win a Cup game, this will have to be the one.
