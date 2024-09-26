Wizards Rookie to be Recognized by Ravens
Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington will be recognized by his favorite NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens, ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.
Carrington is a Baltimore, Maryland native, attending Saint Frances Academy in east Baltimore for high school. During a "Get to know Bub Carrington" piece put out by the Wizards social media team over the summer, Carrington remarked that his non-basketball favorite sports teams were "the Ravens, O's and any team from Baltimore."
Carrington will now get to be honored by his favorite NFL team following a first round selection that saw him drafted 14th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The appearance at M&T Bank Stadium comes just a week before Carrington's debut in preseason play for the Wizards, as they travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors to open their preseason schedule.
Carrington will look to provide talent on both sides of the ball, as the Wizards defense ranked last in the league in points allowed and the offense ranked in the bottom half as well.
His future looks bright for the Wizards, as he proved to be the best performing rookie for the Wizards during the 2024 Summer League. Carrington averaged 15.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, and 5.2 assists per game in 5 games with the Wizards during their Summer League schedule.
Carrington joins the Wizards after a successful "one and done" year in college at the University of Pittsburgh, averaging 13.8 points as well as 5.2 rebounds per game. He was also one of Pitt's lead facilitators, averaging 4.1 assists per game.
The former No. 99 high school recruit in his class catapulted himself onto the map following a triple double in his collegiate debut, the third in Atlantic Coast Conference history.
