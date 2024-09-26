Wizards Urged to Trade These Three Players Immediately
The Washington Wizards are widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this coming season, so it may be wise for them to sell off some pieces.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz actually thinks the Wizards should trade three of them: Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon.
Not only that, but he thinks they should do it immediately.
But there is a caveat.
"Kuzma, Brogdon and Valančiūnas should all be traded as soon as possible," Swartz wrote. "For Kuzma and Brogdon, trades can take place immediately. Both could be starters on playoff teams and shouldn't have to suffer through a rebuilding year here. Valančiūnas can't be dealt until December 15 after signing with the Wizards this offseason and will have a few months to get his stock up before then."
Funny enough, Washington actually added both Valanciunas and Brogdon over the summer, but both players are already viewed as trade candidates.
Brogdon came over via trade, so there is no restriction on when he can be dealt.
The Valanciunas signing was a bit odd for the Wizards to begin with given that the 32-year-old does not fit their timeline at all, but to be fair, Washington was very thin up front.
Trading all three players absolutely makes sense. The Wizards aren't contending for anything now, and none of Kuzma, Valanciunas or Brogdon are particularly young. Kuzma is actually the youngest member of the group at 29.
Kuzma probably has the most value of the trio given his scoring ability, but Washington should definitely try to gauge interest in Valanciunas and Brogdon, as well.
If the Wizards can secure some nice draft capital and potentially a couple of young players in return, they should certainly move at least a couple of pieces.
Washington went just 15-67 last season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!