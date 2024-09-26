Wizards Veteran Named Most Likely Trade Candidate
The Washington Wizards ended up acquiring veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon during the NBA offseason. He's a piece that could help the team compete this season, or he could also end up becoming an intriguing trade chip ahead of the deadline.
Brogdon, a 31-year-old guard who will turn 32 in December, is a solid all-around player. He's the kind of piece that can help a contender take the final step to winning a championship.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon ended up averaging 15.7 points per game to go along with 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He shot 44.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from the three-point line.
While he could end up playing the whole year with the Wizards, he only has one year left on his deal. It seems likely that Washington would be open to taking trade calls about him.
Bullets Forever recently named Brogdon the most likely trade candidate on the Wizards' roster.
"Brogdon’s situation closely resembles that of Tyus Jones’ from last season — a smart, veteran PG who can help contenders. At 31 years old, the Virginia alum is a worthy three-point shooter (41.2%) and solid defender. Contending teams will likely call the Wizards as the February deadline approaches to inquire about their asking price for Brogdon. After failing to deal Jones last season and watching him walk in free agency for nothing in return, Washington should be determined to extract any type of value from Brogdon, making him their most likely trade candidate entering this season."
There is absolutely no reason to disagree with that take.
Brogdon is at a stage in his career where he wants to win. If he doesn't think he can do that in Washington, he would have no problem leaving town in free agency next offseason.
It will be interesting to see how the team starts off the 2024-25 campaign. Should they come out strong and look like a potential playoff team, the likelihood that Brogdon would stay for the whole year would skyrocket.
On the other hand, if they struggle to begin the year, the veteran is almost certainly be included in trade discussions ahead of the deadline.
All of that being said, the season is right around the corner. The Wizards have many more reasons to be excited about the upcoming season than years past. Brogdon will be an interesting name to monitor throughout the year.
