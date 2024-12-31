Wizards Rookie Leaves Game With Scary Injury
Washington Wizards standout rookie Bub Carrington suffered a scary injury during the team's rematch with the New York Knicks. During the third quarter while trying to defend Knicks forward OG Anunoby, Carrington hit his head off the floor, eventually needing to be helped off on a wheelchair.
Carrington and teammate Jonas Valanciunas were guarding Anunoby when the two got tangled up. Carrington fell, hitting his head off the court. He remained down, grabbing his head in clear pain. Trainers rushed to evaluate him, eventually helping him up and placing him in a wheelchair to take him to the locker room for further evaluation.
Carrington was ruled out with post-traumatic headache shortly after. He was seen after the game talking with teammates in the locker room, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. Prior to his exit, he totaled six points and five assists.
This season, he's averaging 9 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Wizards, becoming a focal point during his rookie campaign.
The Wizards will hope Carrington's injury isn't long-term, adding to a big list of injuries this season. Right now, the team is without Kyle Kuzma, and just got Malcom Brogdon back several weeks ago.
