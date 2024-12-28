Inside The Wizards

Wizards Hope to Keep Momentum Going

The Washington Wizards have their sights set on starting a win streak.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) and Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (R) on the bench in the final seconds against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) and Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (R) on the bench in the final seconds against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are looking to win consecutive games for just the second time this season as they host the New York Knicks tonight.

The Wizards won their fifth game of the year on a buzzer-beater from Jordan Poole to beat the Charlotte Hornets in front of their home fans on Thursday night.

Poole explained what he thinks is needed from the Wizards in order to accomplish their goal.

“Just find ways to get better,” Poole said. “Build off of this. Use this momentum, go back [and] watch some film, fix the things that we can get better at. You don't want to ride the wave that's too high but because we got a game in a couple of days, but embrace it because it's really hard to win in this league.”

The Wizards know how streaks can be, enduring through the entire month of November without winning a game. They know what it is like to lose 16 straight games and how debilitating that can be. Yet, they never got too low, otherwise they would still be on that losing streak.

The Wizards also know that they cannot get too high and must stay even-keeled over the course of the long regular season.

The Wizards are just 28 games into a long and arduous 82-game slate, but they would like to add some more wins along the way.

It won't be easy to mark another tally in the win column tonight against the Knicks, who are third in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, but if they follow Poole's guidelines, they will have a better chance to do so.

The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News