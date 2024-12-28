Wizards Hope to Keep Momentum Going
The Washington Wizards are looking to win consecutive games for just the second time this season as they host the New York Knicks tonight.
The Wizards won their fifth game of the year on a buzzer-beater from Jordan Poole to beat the Charlotte Hornets in front of their home fans on Thursday night.
Poole explained what he thinks is needed from the Wizards in order to accomplish their goal.
“Just find ways to get better,” Poole said. “Build off of this. Use this momentum, go back [and] watch some film, fix the things that we can get better at. You don't want to ride the wave that's too high but because we got a game in a couple of days, but embrace it because it's really hard to win in this league.”
The Wizards know how streaks can be, enduring through the entire month of November without winning a game. They know what it is like to lose 16 straight games and how debilitating that can be. Yet, they never got too low, otherwise they would still be on that losing streak.
The Wizards also know that they cannot get too high and must stay even-keeled over the course of the long regular season.
The Wizards are just 28 games into a long and arduous 82-game slate, but they would like to add some more wins along the way.
It won't be easy to mark another tally in the win column tonight against the Knicks, who are third in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, but if they follow Poole's guidelines, they will have a better chance to do so.
The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
