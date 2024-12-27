Wizards Face Obstacle in Kyle Kuzma Trade
The Washington Wizards have been long rumored to be interested in trading veteran forward Kyle Kuzma by the Feb. 6 deadline.
Kuzma, 29, has been out since Nov. 27 with bruised ribs, which has caused him to miss the last 11 games for the team.
However, it isn't just Kuzma's injury woes that are preventing him from being traded. NBA insider Jake Fischer says his contract has some undesirable facets to it for the Wizards.
"Kuzma's apron salary comes in at $26.5 million thanks to his unlikely bonuses, compared to his $23.5 million cap hit for trade salary purposes ... and that's before also factoring in Kuzma's 15% trade kicker. For the latter, if Kuzma were to be dealt today, his apron salary would rise by another $2 million charged to the team trading him away," Fischer writes.
It remains to be seen if this extra sum of money will be a dealbreaker when it comes to negotiations. Considering his salary is already a lot, it likely won't be a huge issue. The injuries are probably a little more concerning.
Plus, Kuzma's salary descends after every year in the deal, which softens the blow for the extra money upon the trade. Kuzma is making $23.5 million this year, but that number shrinks to $21.4 million next year and $19.4 million in 2026-27, the final season of the contract.
Teams will still be interested in Kuzma given the fact that he can be a scorer both in the starting lineup and off the bench. He also has a lot of positional versatility and playoff experience, and that's what the Wizards should be pushing as they get into negotiations with rival teams for his services.
The Wizards' next game comes tomorrow against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!