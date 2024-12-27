Wizards' Marvin Bagley III Avoids Major Injury
Washington Wizards big man Marvin Bagley III is recovering after suffering a knee injury earlier in the week against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Late in the fourth quarter, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein fell on Bagley's right leg, causing the leg to bend back in an awkward way. Bagley stayed down on the court for a little while before being helped into the locker room.
While the injury looked to be serious while watching it, Wizards head coach Brian Keefe says that Bagley only suffered a sprain (h/t Washington Post reporter Varun Shankar).
The worst case scenario many feared was a torn ACL, which would have almost certainly sidelined Bagley for the rest of the year. However, a sprain is far less serious in comparison and keeps the option open for Bagley to return sometime this season.
Bagley sprained his right knee back in April as well, marking the second time in the calendar year for the injury. He did not play in the Wizards' final six games of the season as a result of the injury.
Last season, Wizards point guard Delon Wright also sprained his knee back in November. Wright missed 20 games as a result, keeping him out for about six weeks.
If the same timeline is meant to be for Bagley, that would mean that he would return around Feb. 6, which is the exact day of the league's trade deadline.
Bagley would likely have been considered as a candidate to be dealt, but this injury has put that into question for the time being.
While Bagley recovers, the Wizards will play their next game tomorrow night when Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
