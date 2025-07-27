Wizards Should Call About Clippers Veteran
The Washington Wizards are still filling out their roster, and they may need to look at a key player in the West who has been around for a while now.
Nicolas Batum has played in the NBA for 16 years now. At the age of 36, he continues to play at an exceptional level on a nightly basis in the NBA. The Los Angeles Clippers relied on him heavily this past season. He has been a high-end role player and even a borderline NBA All-Star. The Washington Wizards should consider bringing him in and adding him to their roster somehow.
There is already a connection with the Wizards as he has French ties to rising star Bilal Coulibaly. The two worked out together over the summer this offseason. The training wasn't a workout that benefited just Coulibaly. Batum is getting older, so training with a young rising star in Coulibaly will prove to be beneficial to him as well.
Batum will offer the Wizards more depth to their roster. It's always a long season in the NBA, so the Wizards could use as much help as they can find to get them through the season. That, too, will help prevent injuries by avoiding playing their young players heavy minutes. He is also a good three-point shooter. That is something the Wizards value a lot.
Lastly, Batum is a veteran who could have a big role in further developing the young players of the Wizards. He has already worked out Coulibaly. He would be of benefit to the rest of the team as well. He would take pressure off fellow veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton. He may even be a contributing factor to the Wizards possibly making the playoffs this upcoming season. The Wizards should indeed inquire about LA Clippers veteran Nic Batum.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!