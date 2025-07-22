Who Will Wizards Trade Next?
When there is a lot of activity or movement happening in life, many people oftentimes wonder what will happen next. What will be the next domino to fall? We’ve seen this happen in business a lot. A company may be making numerous changes to improve its operations. When that is the case, many changes may seem to occur simultaneously. That has been a feeling the Washington Wizards have had.
The Wizards have made numerous changes over the past couple of seasons. These changes began to happen as they had to decide to move on from their franchise player, Bradley Beal, in June 2023. Ever since that happened, there has been a revolving door of players on the Wizards' roster. Marcus Smart was the most recent move made, as he was bought out of his contract over the weekend to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. The feeling across the board may be that Khris Middleton will be the next Wizard to be dealt.
Middleton was acquired at the same time as Smart. They both came into the Wizards organization at the same time and had the same impact on the team, in that they offered the young roster a veteran presence. They gave tips and pointers explaining what it takes to win in the league. They not only did that verbally, but they also physically showed it too. They helped the Wizards win some games towards the end of the season as a result.
Being a veteran in a losing situation, Middleton didn’t play a lot of games for the Wizards. He wanted to be cautious as he had dealt with a lot of injuries over the years. He has already won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. When healthy, he still has a lot to offer any team contending for a championship. If he’s healthy and looking like his usual self again this upcoming season, there will be a lot of interest from other teams for Middleton. It feels like he will be the next domino to fall for the Wizards.
