Wizards Guard Makes Bold Comments About State of NBA
In the United States, many people tend to be penalized for achieving success in life. The American Dream is to find a fulfilling career and earn a good income within a company. That is what everyone desires. However, when they do so, they are forced to pay a higher amount of taxes. A large chunk of their salary is deducted from their earnings. In the NBA, the same situation comes into play. Washington Wizards veteran guard CJ McCollum voices his concern over the state of the NBA.
The goal is to win as many games as you can in the NBA. That goal typically gives teams the chance the best chance at making the playoffs and having home court advantage throughout the postseason. Once that happens, the ultimate goal is to win a championship. Many teams develop their team through the draft. They are then penalized once those players become stars, as you will have to pay them max contracts eventually. McCollum said in an interview, “You shouldn’t be punished for drafting well.”
McCollum went on further to say, “We’ve seen some teams fortunate in the draft. Now, you reach a position like Oklahoma City, where you have to pay a lot of really good players. You shouldn’t be punished for drafting well. You should be able to pay and keep, and retain the players that you drafted. And when you have those windows to where you have a chance to compete and win a championship, you shouldn’t have such severe restrictions.” As the Wizards continue to improve, this is a problem they most likely will suffer with.
McCollum was speaking on the new Collective Bargaining Agreement in the NBA. He served as the President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) while the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was negotiated and signed in 2023. He succeeded former President Chris Paul and served a four-year term. Houston Rockets Guard Fred Van Fleet now serves as the President. This may be a good sign for the Wizards as McCollum now has the chance to focus solely on the game of basketball again.
