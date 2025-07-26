Wizards Rising Center Has Plenty to Prove
The offseason has officially arrived, with no NBA games happening until the preseason in October. Washington Wizards fans got a little taste of what the season should look like thanks to Summer League. Some players met, exceeded, and fell short of expectations in the Summer League. Now, it is time to set expectations for every Wizards player next season, starting with center Alex Sarr.
Sarr had a bipolar showing in Las Vegas. Game one was very disappointing, as it seemed the sophomore had taken a step back. He was getting bullied in the paint, both on offense and defense. Then his shooting looked poor, showing that he may not be able to become an outside threat. Overall, Sarr was starting to look like a bust.
Then game two happened, and he stole the show. Sarr ended up setting a Summer League record for blocks in a single game. He also looked like a powerhouse on offense, showcasing that when he is on fire, he is nearly unstoppable. This was the center that Wizards fans wanted to see. His time in Vegas was cut short, as game two was his final performance.
Taking all of this into mind, his expectations should be high. Anything short of an 18-point per game season would be a failure. Sarr needs to establish himself as the Wizards' center and either the second or third option once the team starts contending. He also needs to shoot 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range. The respective jumps would be five points per game, a 10 percent increase on field goals, and a five percent increase on threes.
This does not mean he needs to take fewer shots. He can still take 12.4 shots a game. If he reaches these increases in percentages, it means he will be making 6.2 shots a game. With the three-point percentage increasing, he should approach 18 points per game. Sarr should still see a load increase on offense, getting close to 15 shots a game.
Defensively, Sarr should average nine rebounds and two blocks a game. A center needs to be able to rebound and contest shots in the paint. His shot contestation was not bad, averaging 1.5 blocks in his rookie season. With experience and getting stronger, Sarr should become a force in the paint on defense. He should also no longer be afraid to box out and go for rebounds.
Overall, my expectations for him are 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks on average. He should also have 50/35/75 shooting splits. If Sarr can do all this, it should be his coming-out season as a top 10 center in the league.
