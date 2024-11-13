Wizards Connected to Another Lakers Trade
The Washington Wizards have started off the 2024-25 NBA season with a 2-7 record. While the overall team record doesn't look great, the Wizards have seen positive signs from their young pieces.
Looking ahead to the future, the Wizards still seem likely to be a team active on the trade market. They have quite a few pieces who could end up being moved.
While they have seen some positive signs this season from their young talent, it's clear that Washington is still quite a ways away from being a playoff contender. Making moves to bring in more young talent would be a wise decision as they try to build the best roster possible for the future.
Of course, the usual names that have come up as potential trade candidates are Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas, and Malcolm Brogdon. However, there is another name that should be added to the list.
With teams around the NBA always paying a premium for quality three-point shooting, Corey Kispert could be a name to keep an eye on.
Fadeaway World recently suggested an intriguing Kispert trade that would send the sharpshooter to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Wizards would receive Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, and a 2025 second-round pick.
On the outside looking in, the trade would be tough to swallow. Kispert has shown big-time potential for the future. However, this is a solid trade haul for Washington.
During the 2024-25 season so far, Kispert has averaged 9.9 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He has shot 36.8 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from the three-point line. Kispert is not he kind of player that can power a team.
Hood-Schifino has not played much during his NBA career, but he has intriguing potential. That potential made the Lakers take him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Hayes is not a player that would stick around long with the Wizards more than likely, but the second-round pick is another asset that Washington could use in a trade or to select another young player with.
All of that being said, if this trade happens to come up, the Wizards would be wise to consider it. Kispert has high shooting potential, but he's not going to end up being an untouchable piece.
