Inside The Wizards

Wizards Plummet in Power Rankings

The Washington Wizards went winless this week. Where are they in the NBA power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots a three point basket against Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots a three point basket against Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards remain winless in the month of November after losing their fourth consecutive game at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at the Kia Center.

The loss brought the Wizards to 2-6 on the season, putting them in 12th place in the current Eastern Conference standings.

However, in NBA.com's power rankings, John Schuhmann has the Wizards at the very bottom of the list, one spot lower than the previous edition.

"Thank goodness for the Hawks, because without their two wins vs. Atlanta, the Wizards would havenothing but double-digit losses," Schuhmann writes. "Last season’s Wizards were the first team in 39 years to go winless (0-13) in the second game of back-to-backs. Their first chance for a win without rest this season is Monday in Houston, where the Wizards have won just one of their last seven games."

The other teams to round out the bottom five of the power rankings are the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, who swapped places with the Wizards in this week's rankings.

While the Wizards aren't alone in the two-win club as the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Raptors share real estate with them, Washington's identity as a rebuilding team has them looked upon unfavorably by critics.

Ultimately, the Wizards aren't paying too much attention to what other people think of them, especially this season as they learn how to get acclimated with each other and the NBA.

The measurement for success for the Wizards this season isn't wins and losses but rather how much the team develops and improves over the course of the year.

The Wizards will look to end their losing streak this week as they continue their road trip against the Houston Rockets (Mon.), San Antonio Spurs (Wed.) and Atlanta Hawks (Fri.) before returning home to face the Detroit Pistons (Sun.).

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News