Wizards Plummet in Power Rankings
The Washington Wizards remain winless in the month of November after losing their fourth consecutive game at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at the Kia Center.
The loss brought the Wizards to 2-6 on the season, putting them in 12th place in the current Eastern Conference standings.
However, in NBA.com's power rankings, John Schuhmann has the Wizards at the very bottom of the list, one spot lower than the previous edition.
"Thank goodness for the Hawks, because without their two wins vs. Atlanta, the Wizards would havenothing but double-digit losses," Schuhmann writes. "Last season’s Wizards were the first team in 39 years to go winless (0-13) in the second game of back-to-backs. Their first chance for a win without rest this season is Monday in Houston, where the Wizards have won just one of their last seven games."
The other teams to round out the bottom five of the power rankings are the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, who swapped places with the Wizards in this week's rankings.
While the Wizards aren't alone in the two-win club as the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Raptors share real estate with them, Washington's identity as a rebuilding team has them looked upon unfavorably by critics.
Ultimately, the Wizards aren't paying too much attention to what other people think of them, especially this season as they learn how to get acclimated with each other and the NBA.
The measurement for success for the Wizards this season isn't wins and losses but rather how much the team develops and improves over the course of the year.
The Wizards will look to end their losing streak this week as they continue their road trip against the Houston Rockets (Mon.), San Antonio Spurs (Wed.) and Atlanta Hawks (Fri.) before returning home to face the Detroit Pistons (Sun.).
