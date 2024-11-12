Wizards Center Named Trade Target
The Washington Wizards are only a few games into the season, but trade rumors are still swirling around the veterans on the roster.
For a rebuilding team, the Wizards are placing more focus on the younger players on the team, including rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.
A player that doesn't anticipate being on the team for the long-term future is veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, who was named as a trade target by Forbes NBA writer Evan Sidery.
"Jonas Valanciunas will be a trade target for contending teams in need of a center," Sidery tweeted. "After signing a three-year deal with the Wizards, all signs point to Valanciunas being shopped. Valanciunas is playing a career-low 21 minutes, but still averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds."
While Valanciunas cannot be traded until Dec. 15 after signing his contract over the offseason, teams in need of a veteran center are scouting the Wizards to see if the Lithuanian big man can be a fit for the their squad in the second half of the season.
With the Wizards opting to play Sarr as the starting center over Valanciunas, it makes sense for Washington to move on from him. However, the Wizards don't need to trade him.
Valanciunas is under a three-year deal, which means that the Wizards should be asking for a hefty price for his services. The Wizards should be able to acquire at least one first-round pick for Valanciunas, and they could be able to acquire a young player as well if the team is willing to spend big on him.
The Wizards can also wait until the Feb. 6 trade deadline to try and start a bidding war for Valanciunas to drive up potential interest for him.
Either way, whether they keep him or not, the Wizards are in a good spot when it comes to Valanciunas.
