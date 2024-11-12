Inside The Wizards

Wizards Center Named Trade Target

The Washington Wizards could look to trade this center.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 8, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) spins toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) spins toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are only a few games into the season, but trade rumors are still swirling around the veterans on the roster.

For a rebuilding team, the Wizards are placing more focus on the younger players on the team, including rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.

A player that doesn't anticipate being on the team for the long-term future is veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, who was named as a trade target by Forbes NBA writer Evan Sidery.

"Jonas Valanciunas will be a trade target for contending teams in need of a center," Sidery tweeted. "After signing a three-year deal with the Wizards, all signs point to Valanciunas being shopped. Valanciunas is playing a career-low 21 minutes, but still averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds."

While Valanciunas cannot be traded until Dec. 15 after signing his contract over the offseason, teams in need of a veteran center are scouting the Wizards to see if the Lithuanian big man can be a fit for the their squad in the second half of the season.

With the Wizards opting to play Sarr as the starting center over Valanciunas, it makes sense for Washington to move on from him. However, the Wizards don't need to trade him.

Valanciunas is under a three-year deal, which means that the Wizards should be asking for a hefty price for his services. The Wizards should be able to acquire at least one first-round pick for Valanciunas, and they could be able to acquire a young player as well if the team is willing to spend big on him.

The Wizards can also wait until the Feb. 6 trade deadline to try and start a bidding war for Valanciunas to drive up potential interest for him.

Either way, whether they keep him or not, the Wizards are in a good spot when it comes to Valanciunas.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News