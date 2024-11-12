Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Shares Overall Goals

The Washington Wizards have overarching goals for the season.

Oct 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on from the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Capital One Arena.
The Washington Wizards are losers of five straight games after falling to the Houston Rockets 107-92 at Toyota Center on Monday night.

While the Wizards are not happy with losing and falling to 2-7 on the season, coach Brian Keefe has placed more of an emphasis on the process and progress rather than results.

"For us, it's one day at a time," Keefe said. "Anyways, regardless of what's going on, we're trying to build habits here, build an identity of how we want to play on both sides of the ball. So for us, it's always about our process and how we're getting prepared each day."

The Wizards have seen that growth and development in the first part of the season, specifically from players like second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, who has more than doubled his scoring average from his rookie year. The team also has three rookie first-round picks in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, who have all proven themselves worthy of a considerable amount of playing time in the rotation.

Eventually, wins will need to come in order to get the team's morale in a place where the development isn't being affected, but the Wizards have their priorities straight when it comes to the order of wins and development.

While wins are a measurement of growth for a young team like Washington, building chemistry and strong habits will have more of a long-term impact for the Wizards as a whole. The Wizards appear to be doing just that as they begin to wrap up their first month of playing together.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center before beginning their Emirates NBA Cup run against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

