Wizards in Midst of Awful Streak

The Washington Wizards saw a losing streak continue against the Houston Rockets.

Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) hits Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) in the face on a rebound in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are recovering after losing to the Houston Rockets 107-92 at the Toyota Center.

The game marked five straight losses for the Wizards, including two in as many nights. While the five-game losing streak is unfortunate and currently tied for the longest in the league, the Wizards also saw another miserable skid continue.

The game against the Rockets was the first game all season where the Wizards did not have a full day of rest prior to the game. Dating back to the 2022-23 season, the Wizards have lost 19 consecutive games that came on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Wizards went 0-13 last season in those types of games and lost their final five contests of that nature in 2022-23. The last time the Wizards won on the second night of a back-to-back came on Feb. 14, 2023 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While the Wizards couldn't get the job done against the Rockets, there were some positive developments that stemmed from the game. Kyle Kuzma returned to the floor after missing five games with a groin injury. He scored a team-high 18 points while making a trio of 3-point shots.

Kuzma was one of six Wizards to score in double figures, joining Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Corey Kispert and Jonas Valanciunas.

It wasn't all pretty for the Wizards, however. Poole turned the ball over eight times while only scoring 11 points, far below his season average of 20 points per game.

The Wizards' next chance to snap this streak will come against the New York Knicks on Monday at Madison Square Garden. But before then, the Wizards will have three games as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow, Atlanta Hawks in their NBA Cup opener on Friday and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

