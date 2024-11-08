Lakers Continue Being Named Spot for Wizards Center
The Washington Wizards will almost certainly be trading some veteran players this season, and center Jonas Valanciunas is one of them.
The Wizards signed Valanciunas to a three-year contract during the offseason, and while it seemed puzzling at the time given Washington's timeline, it may very well have been so the Wizards could flip him in a deal before the deadline.
It may only be a matter of time before Valanciunas gets dealt, and the Los Angeles Lakers could represent a potential landing spot for him.
The Lakers have been mentioned numerous times as a possible destination for the Lithuanian, and now, they have been tabbed as a suitor again.
John Canady of Wiz of Awes offered up three teams that could potentially trade for Valanciunas, and Los Angeles made the list.
"With the team continuously looking for upgrades, it could make sense for Rob Pelinka to revisit the idea of pairing Valanciunas alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt," Canady wrote. "Especially after the off-court issues with Jaxson Hayes have emerged again."
Canady added that the Lakers pursued Valanciunas in free agency.
Valanciunas is averaging 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 21 minutes per game in a bench role this season while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.
The 32-year-old was originally selected by the Toronto Raptors with the fifth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and made the jump to America for the 2012-13 campaign.
Valanciunas spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Raptors before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies midway through 2018-19. He would spend the next two-and-a-half years with the Grizzlies before joining the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 6-foot-11 big man owns lifetime averages of 13.4 points and 9.4 boards a night.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!