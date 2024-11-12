Wizards Coach Reveals One Positive Development
The Washington Wizards have struggled out of the gates, which is typical for a team that is undergoing a rebuild.
The Wizards are focused on building good habits rather than the outcomes of these games, especially early in the season.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe recently pointed out one area in which the team has done a good job with for the first nine games of the season.
“Here’s the positive. We’re making them miss. We’re making opponents miss. We're doing the first part. Part of defense is you’ve got to finish the possession. So, part of that system mentality, gang mentality, multiple people hitting bodies ... That’s an area we’ve got to get better at," Keefe said.
As one of the tallest teams in the league, the Wizards need to use their size to their advantage, especially when crashing the boards. So far this season, the Wizards rank 21st in total rebounds, only a few off before reaching the middle of the pack in the league.
The Wizards have established a competitive edge so far this season, and the next step as a team is to apply it to their rebounding.
"To me, if the ball is in the air, that’s the competitive part of the game," Keefe said. "Who wants it? Who’s going to go get it?"
As a team, the Wizards have allowed the most second chance points per game at 18.6, which is a reflection on the team's ability to make teams miss, but also a need to improve rebounding.
If the Wizards can get better in this area, they might be able to turn some of these losses into wins in the next couple of weeks.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the San Antonio Spurs.
