Wizards Could Be Looking to Make Draft Trade
Drawing such a low pick for the upcoming NBA Draft was a tough blow for the Washington Wizards, whose rebuild strategy depends on drafting excellence.
The Wizards suffered arguably the most tragic free fall of the live drawing when they dropped all the way from the top of the draft, where they were favored to land, down to #6.
Well out of range of any of the likeliest franchise cornerstones, the organization has had to reconvene in putting together a brand new pick-appropriate strategy.
There has been much discussion of the sorts of prospects the team is expected to pivot to halfway down the lottery, but whispers are starting to spread that the Wizards may enter draft night at a completely different position in the draft. They have plenty of assets to play with, with reports already surfacing about the possibility of Washington using its spots at number six or number 18 to trade up or out of their current standing, according to Hoops Wire.
They could package both selections to bring in outside players who complement the upward direction the team's going, whether it's through a higher pick in the draft or someone through the trade market.
One insider's perspective seemed like an allusion to Washington's speeding up the rebuild, arguing that they're already young enough. "At some point, you need to start winning games, you know?" an anonymous source said.
This thinking is undercut by the inherent value that lies within first round picks, particularly those within the lottery. Cashing in on those sorts of assets are how the team can strengthen their young core in the effort to build a long-term winning structure.
The team's front office has consistently preached patience as the key to building talent and culture, which trading out of the top tier of the draft could directly contradict should they shift the focus away from young talent acquisition.
