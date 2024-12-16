Wizards Could Sign Former Pistons Center
The Washington Wizards are a rebuilding team, which means that they need to look in every nook and cranny to try and improve the squad.
A new player has recently hit waivers and he could be of interest to the Wizards.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have waived big man Paul Reed.
"The Detroit Pistons are waiving center Paul Reed, sources tell ESPN. In 12 games, Reed has averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10 minutes. The move was made to give Detroit roster and salary flexibility with the NBA trade deadline less than two months away," Charania tweeted.
Reed, 25, originally came into the league as the No. 58 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent his first four seasons in the league.
With the Sixers, Reed established himself as a true prospect, averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the team across four seasons. Last year with the Sixers, Reed played in every game and even made 24 starts.
Now, Reed is looking for a new home, and the Wizards could make sense for the fifth-year pro out of DePaul.
While Jonas Valanciunas and Alex Sarr have the frontcourt on lock, adding a 25-year-old in Reed could give the Wizards the right combination of youth and experience.
If the Wizards claimed Reed off waivers, it would count for about $7.7 million towards the team's cap space, so it's more likely for the team to sign him to a deal as opposed to a claim.
Bringing Reed aboard would also force the Wizards to either make a trade or release somebody. While Valanciunas is eligible to be traded now, chances are that the team would cut a player like Richaun Holmes if they were to try and add Reed.
