Wizards Center Officially Trade Eligible
It's officially Dec. 15, which means the Washington Wizards have no restrictions when it comes to trading veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal at the start of the offseason.
Valanciunas, 32, has been rumored to be a target for many center-needy teams around the league, but just because his demand is high doesn't mean he will be dealt.
Recently, The Athletic's David Aldridge and Josh Robbins reported that the Wizards really like Valanciunas and that a trade may not take place.
"The Wizards have been adamant that they also plan to hold onto most of their remaining veterans as long as possible during the rebuild. In particular, Wizards officials insist that they want Valančiūnas and his professionalism around their young guys for the long haul," Robbins and Aldridge wrote.
Given the fact that he isn't an impending free agent, the Wizards have a little more leeway when figuring out whether or not to trade him. If he was expected not to re-sign in free agency this summer, the Wizards would be more likely to try and extract some value out of him before he could walk for nothing.
However, with two more years of team control beyond this season, the case for Valanciunas staying is a viable one.
The Wizards need some sort of veteran presence to help navigate the younger players through the rebuild, and Valanciunas has established himself as that. He has been a tremendous mentor for rookie big man Alex Sarr among others, and that may be more valuable to the Wizards compared to whatever they may be able to get for him on the trade market.
Valanciunas and the Wizards are back in action against the defending champion Boston Celtics tonight. Tipoff is scheduled at 6 p.m. ET.
