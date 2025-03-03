Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Could Take Advantage of Heat Loss

The Washington Wizards are facing off against the Miami Heat in the Sunshine State.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Nov 2, 2024; Mexico City, MEXICO; Washington Wizards player Alexandre Sarr shoots against Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo during a NBA basketball game at Arena CDMX. Mandatory Credit: Henry Romero/Reuters via Imagn Images / Henry Romero/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are continuing their inter-divisional road trip as they take on the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

The Heat are coming off a tough loss last night at home in overtime to the New York Knicks, so the Wizards might be able to catch them with tired legs.

The Wizards are coming from a better place, picking up their 11th win of the season by beating the Charlotte Hornets on the road and completing the season series sweep over their Southeast divisional rival.

Washington is going to be without Jordan Poole for the second straight game after he hyperextended his elbow last week, meaning the team will need to score by committee. In the win against the Hornets, all nine key rotation players were on the court for at least 20 minutes and scored 10 points. Washington will need to have an effort like that to be competitive with Miami.

The Heat will be potentially without second-year pro Jaime Jaquez Jr. and former All-Star Andrew Wiggins, two key wings who did not play against the Knicks due to their respective injuries.

Wizards vs. Heat Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, Mar. 3, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Heat Injury Report

Washington Wizards

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)

SG Jordan Poole (OUT - elbow)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - ankle)

Miami Heat

SG Dru Smith (OUT - Achilles)

PF Nikola Jovic (OUT - hand)

SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SF Andrew Wiggins (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Wizards vs. Heat Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Miami Heat

  • PG Davion Mitchell
  • SG Tyler Herro
  • SF Alec Burks
  • PF Bam Adebayo
  • C Kel'el Ware

Published
