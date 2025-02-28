Wizards Rookie PG 'On The Rise'
The Washington Wizards' season is coming into the final weeks, and with the tank extremely well-established, the rest of the year can focus more on the individual growth of the younger players on the roster.
One player in particular worth keeping an eye on is rookie point guard Bub Carrington, who earned praise from Yahoo! Sports writer Morten Stig Jensen.
"At just 19 years of age, Carrington has come into a situation where he has started 39 games and is producing a healthy all-around line of 9.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as one of the primary guards on the team," Jensen writes.
"His efficiency (52.8 TS%) may not stand out, but that's to be expected when he's playing on a team with many young players and a roster that's overall, well, just not that good. At the very least, Carrington is producing and seeing a ton of minutes to ready himself for what should be a long career.
"At 6-4, Carrington is a big guard who's active on the glass, and he's refined his playmaking as the season has progressed. It's unclear if he's a genuine point guard, or more of a combo, but that isn't much of an issue as long as he receives opportunities in the open floor, which should be a given, especially now that Kyle Kuzma is in Milwaukee."
Carrington will be given more opportunities to contribute on offense in the final weeks of the season, and how he performs will set the tone for the offseason, where the rookie from Pitt will fully be able to work on his game in hopes of taking another leap.
Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!