Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie PG 'On The Rise'

The Washington Wizards have a rookie point guard turning heads.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards' season is coming into the final weeks, and with the tank extremely well-established, the rest of the year can focus more on the individual growth of the younger players on the roster.

One player in particular worth keeping an eye on is rookie point guard Bub Carrington, who earned praise from Yahoo! Sports writer Morten Stig Jensen.

"At just 19 years of age, Carrington has come into a situation where he has started 39 games and is producing a healthy all-around line of 9.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as one of the primary guards on the team," Jensen writes.

"His efficiency (52.8 TS%) may not stand out, but that's to be expected when he's playing on a team with many young players and a roster that's overall, well, just not that good. At the very least, Carrington is producing and seeing a ton of minutes to ready himself for what should be a long career.

"At 6-4, Carrington is a big guard who's active on the glass, and he's refined his playmaking as the season has progressed. It's unclear if he's a genuine point guard, or more of a combo, but that isn't much of an issue as long as he receives opportunities in the open floor, which should be a given, especially now that Kyle Kuzma is in Milwaukee."

Carrington will be given more opportunities to contribute on offense in the final weeks of the season, and how he performs will set the tone for the offseason, where the rookie from Pitt will fully be able to work on his game in hopes of taking another leap.

Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News