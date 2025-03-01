Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Jordan Poole Status Revealed vs. Hornets

Jordan Poole is on the injury report for the Washington Wizards against the Charlotte Hornets.

Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are preparing for their game against the Charlotte Hornets, but they won't be at full strength, according to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.

"The Wizards have listed Jordan Poole (right elbow hyperextension) as OUT for Saturday’s game in Charlotte. Rookie center Alex Sarr is QUESTIONABLE to play Saturday in Charlotte because of his left ankle sprain. Saddiq Bey and Malcolm Brogdon remain OUT," Robbins tweeted.

Poole, 25, played 31 minutes in the team's latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he scored 24 points but picked up an elbow injury.

With Poole out, the Wizards will need a committee to fill in the gaps for his absence. Khris Middleton will likely take the reins as the lead scorer, but Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert will also be expected to score more.

If the Wizards were also missing Sarr, it would put them at an even bigger disadvantage, so they hope he can return after missing over a week with his ankle sprain.

Tipoff between the Wizards and Hornets is set for 6 p.m. ET tomorrow inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Fans can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

