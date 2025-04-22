Wizards End of Season Grade: Alex Sarr
It's crazy when you think about it. There were people who were ready to call Alex Sarr a draft bust after only FIVE Summer League games. Alex Sarr then went on to say, keep that same energy when I figure it out. Figure it out he did, and he showcased why not only did the Wizards strike gold in last year's draft, but they drafted a franchise anchor and future All-Defensive team candidate. What are some things he needs to sustain, and what areas does he need improvement?
Sustains
What he does well was on full display this season. He can stretch the floor from three-point and mid-range, even though he could use some consistency and touch. While he did average 13 PPG, he shot only 30% from the perimeter, so you get my point. He's a lob threat and a serious weapon in the pick and roll. He was starting to show more aggression and touch inside the paint, and once he figures out an inside-outside balance, his potential will bloom.
Defensively, he has huge upside as a rim protector and a menace as a help defender. He averaged 1.2 blocks per game, and even though he needs more strength, he shows the ability to stand up to bigger centers such as Nikola Jokic. His biggest attribute is his versatility. He can hold down center or power forward, and if they were to play him with Tristan Vukcevic or another seven-footer, they could form one heck of a front-court threat that would be tough to score on.
Improvements
Now, with every postitive, there is a negative. Offensively, he needs to learn how to play with his back to the basket and continue to show more touch. Aggression should help. While they'd like to see more consistency from him on the perimeter, he should improve from the inside out. He's already shown the ability to shoot on the perimeter, but when you're standing at seven feet one, you can't limit yourself to being a shooter. He will eventually need to become a well-rounded center on the offensive end. It's all good; he has time and has shown that he may not be that far away.
Defensively, the biggest area of improvement outside of consistency would be his lateral movement. Smaller and more agile power forwards have given him fits using just speed and leverage. Improving his lateral movement will help with cutting drivers off and utilizing the baseline more. Just like his offensive goals, it's expected that he'll continue to develop on both ends of the court, it just takes time.
