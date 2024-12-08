Inside The Wizards

Wizards Snap Losing Streak, Beat Nikola Jokic's Nuggets

The Washington Wizards avoid a franchise record for longest losing streak after beating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The buck stops here for the Washington Wizards' losing streak after beating the Denver Nuggets 122-113 on Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards narrowly avoided building the longest losing streak in franchise history with tonight's win. Instead, the 16-game losing streak ends in a tie with the 2009-10 team and last year's squad.

Despite having several players out including No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, the Wizards built a comfortable lead in the first half and were able to keep things going throughout the entire game. Though the Nuggets cut it to five points with a few minutes to go, the Wizards were able to stave them off.

The Wizards were led by Jordan Poole, who scored a whopping 39 points in the win. Justin Champagnie added 23 in his first start of the season while Jonas Valanciunas had a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double.

For the Nuggets, even though Nikola Jokic dropped 56 points to go with 16 rebounds and eight assists, it wasn't enough to trounce the Wizards.

Washington will now look to start a win streak tomorrow night when it hosts the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

