Inside The Wizards

Wizards Two-Way Player Set To Emerge

The Washington Wizards have a unique prospect in the frontcourt.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are hoping to see some growth from second-year big man Tristan Vukcevic this year as he navigates another two-way contract.

Vukcevic, 21, was a second-round pick by the Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he didn't sign until late March as he was under contract with KK Partizan Belgrade of the Adriatic League (Liga ABA).

However, he made a cameo for the Wizards late in the year, appearing in 10 games and averaging 8.5 points to go with 3.6 rebounds per game.

The biggest thing for Vukcevic's development is reps, and those are something he won't currently get in the NBA rotation. That's why a two-way deal and playing with the Capital City Go-Go, Washington's G League affiliate, will be what's best for him going forward.

Vukcevic flashed some potential towards the end of last season as a center who could shoot the 3-ball, and there should be a little more up his sleeve now that he has dipped his toes in the NBA waters.

There is a realistic path towards minutes for Vukcevic at the center position, with veterans Jonas Valanciunas and Richaun Holmes as the only players ahead of him on the depth chart. Valanciunas should be the starter, but he could find himself traded by February's trade deadline. The same goes for Holmes, but even if one or both stay on the roster, the end of the year will have the Wizards rather wanting Vukcevic to play over two veterans who don't stand much of a chance to be on the long-term edition of the team.

Wizards fans should be excited to get some more glimpses of Vukcevic in his second season, where he could prove himself to be part of the core moving forward.

Vukcevic and the Wizards begin their season this week against the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News