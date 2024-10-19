Wizards Two-Way Player Set To Emerge
The Washington Wizards are hoping to see some growth from second-year big man Tristan Vukcevic this year as he navigates another two-way contract.
Vukcevic, 21, was a second-round pick by the Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he didn't sign until late March as he was under contract with KK Partizan Belgrade of the Adriatic League (Liga ABA).
However, he made a cameo for the Wizards late in the year, appearing in 10 games and averaging 8.5 points to go with 3.6 rebounds per game.
The biggest thing for Vukcevic's development is reps, and those are something he won't currently get in the NBA rotation. That's why a two-way deal and playing with the Capital City Go-Go, Washington's G League affiliate, will be what's best for him going forward.
Vukcevic flashed some potential towards the end of last season as a center who could shoot the 3-ball, and there should be a little more up his sleeve now that he has dipped his toes in the NBA waters.
There is a realistic path towards minutes for Vukcevic at the center position, with veterans Jonas Valanciunas and Richaun Holmes as the only players ahead of him on the depth chart. Valanciunas should be the starter, but he could find himself traded by February's trade deadline. The same goes for Holmes, but even if one or both stay on the roster, the end of the year will have the Wizards rather wanting Vukcevic to play over two veterans who don't stand much of a chance to be on the long-term edition of the team.
Wizards fans should be excited to get some more glimpses of Vukcevic in his second season, where he could prove himself to be part of the core moving forward.
Vukcevic and the Wizards begin their season this week against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
