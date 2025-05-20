Wizards Expected to Prioritize Shooters in Mock Draft
Teams picking at the very top of the NBA Draft are usually best off targeting the best players available, but the Washington Wizards won't have the same control over the board that they may have expected heading into last week's draft lottery.
It wouldn't be a lottery without luck, and that's just what the Dallas Mavericks used in parlaying their way into the top overall spot while sending the Wizards plummeting to number six. Now, they'll have to read and react to what kind of prospects will slip into their range on draft night without the guarantee of some franchise-swinging player falling into their lap.
The Wizards have room to be creative on draft night, owning a pick just outside of the lottery alongside #40 early in the second round. While Bleacher Report envisioned the Wizards deepening their guard room, ESPN's first post-combine mock draft sees Washington bringing in shooters at all of their selection spots.
It all starts with their settling on Tre Johnson out of Texas, a prospect with a case for the best jump shot in the class. It extends out to NBA range with an effortless, fluid release that impressed scouts at his recent combine visit, fueling prior reports of his getting scooped up in the top half of the lottery.
Liam McNeeley could fill a similar niche just outside of the lottery at #18, where ESPN projects he'll fall to the Wizards. The UConn wing was a top recruit out of high school as a versatile shotmaker and shooter with all-around instincts and highly-rated athleticism, with an up-and-down freshman season pulling down his draft stock.
He aligns a bit more with the kind of defense-first, high-feel prospects Washington's consistently targeted over the last few seasons, while older potential draftee Chaz Lanier profiles more as an efficient high-scoring guard who took a few extra college seasons to find his footing.
This draft roundup would make for an offense-first band of prospects, ideally offsetting the other defending role players already manning the starting lineup. There wouldn't be much size to bolster the front court like many envisioned with imagining an understudy for Alex Sarr, with these writers targeting more size than the pieces Bleacher Report pointed out. Creativity is always needed on a team trying to build something, but shooters will always hold some value around the league.
