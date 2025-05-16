Wizards' Owner Downplays Tanking Accusations, Draft Misfortune
Tanking is a regularly-used strategies in today's NBA. Gone is the agreed-upon notion that it's better to continue aiming for mediocrity, with front offices often loading up on young potential while bolstering their odds at a high pick in each year's draft.
This angle to team-building isn't yet universally accepted, though. Plenty of pundits take issue with the concept of "purposely losing," even if it's for long-term gain.
Accusations of tanking have clearly gotten to Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, who recently sat down with Front Office Sports to reiterate the team's strategy to return to contention while owning up to their receiving a much lower pick than they likely expected entering the lottery.
"We weren’t tanking. We were developing players," Leonsis said. "It’s a little different than maybe what some of the other teams’ strategy was.”
There's some legitimacy to what he's trying to say, rationalizing with Washington's approach to give their recently drafted prospects as much run as they can handle down the stretch of this past regular season. The team took careful notes of how the young talent's close to the spring will influence next year's rotation, but they knew what they were doing in strengthening their odds at who to add to the team.
General Manager Will Dawkins has said as much, repeatedly emphasizing the front office's draft-oriented approach while they conduct their thorough rebuild.
They went out and lost 64 games, the most of anyone outside of the 65-loss Utah Jazz. They entered the lottery process tied with Utah and the Charlotte Hornets for the best chance at nabbing the #1 pick, eventually falling all the way to #6 while the Dallas Mavericks rode an all-time unlikely 1.8% chance to the best spot on the board.
Leonsis, again trying to deflect from looking like the team is living and dying with where they ended up in the draft order, doesn't have nearly as much of an issue with where they ended up as the fans did. The road back to relevancy is long, and he seems
“We can’t internally, culturally, think, we lost because we’re picking sixth,” he said in siding with Dawkins' excitement to get to scouting.
