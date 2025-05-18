Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard Endorses Local Draft Prospect

A Washington Wizards guard named a prospect the team could target with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.

Tyrone Montgomery

Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) argues with an official against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) argues with an official against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
When someone asks for your opinion, it's always good to be honest at that very moment. One player from the Washington Wizards was asked to give his opinion regarding the NBA Draft.

Bub Carrington represented the Washington Wizards during the NBA Lottery, which had to be an exciting experience for the Baltimore native. Just one year ago, he was drafted within the lottery with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As he blossomed during his rookie season with the Wizards, he saw a lot of minutes. He was also asked to do a lot for Washington on the court. The team appears to trust him both on and off the court, too. He knows what they need in order to take the next step moving forward.

When asked who the sixth pick in the NBA Draft should be, which the Wizards own, Carrington was a bit candid.

“I reserve those for myself, but I just know, my Baltimore buddy, I think he should come home," Carrington said.

While Carrington didn’t name drop, we know who he was referring to when he mentioned his "Baltimore buddy".

Maryland Terrapins big man Derik Queen was Carrington’s neighbor in Maryland growing up. Although they never played together on a team, they are very close and would bring instant chemistry to the Wizards.

Additionally, the Wizards would add a nice complement to Alex Sarr by drafting Queen, as the former struggled on the boards as a rookie while the latter averaged close to 10 rebounds a game in college this past season.

