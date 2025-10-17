Wizards Facing Backup Big Dilemma

Marvin Bagley III last night:



- 18 Points

- 11 Rebounds

- 3 Assists

- 2 Steals

- 1 Block

- 7/8 FG

- +25

- 24 Minutes



Vintage performance from Bagley. Put some things on display that remind you why he went so high in his draft, in particular his second leap ability. pic.twitter.com/0HTY35KcyG