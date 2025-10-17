Wizards Facing Backup Big Dilemma
The Washington Wizards enter the 2025-26 season with a plethora of questions surrounding the roster construction and distribution of minutes.
Alex Sarr’s improved play in preseason has all but solidified himself as a staple atop Washington's rotation and rebuild, but with that said, the backup center spot remains a question. That's not to say nobody has shown promise. 26-year-old veteran Marvin Bagley III, has produced well in a larger role this preseason. However, third-year center Tristan Vukcevic has shown enough potential to make keeping him off the court nearly impossible.
For the second season in a row, the Wizards went out and got Bagley III in free agency in hopes of him filling the backup center spot. Last season, he performed well enough to be included in a trade at the deadline, sending him off to Memphis in part of the. Bagley III returned to Washington again this off-season, this time with more opportunity.
Through the Wizards three preseason games, Bagley III averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in just 17.3 minutes a game. A small sample size, but promising none the less. Bagley III’s ability to play off lead ball handlers has been impressive. He has a great knack of knowing when to roll versus pop, keeping defenders guessing and forcing them to react play-to-play. Bagley III didn’t knock down a 3-point shot this preseason, which continues to be the lead draw-back for him. However, his willingness to shoot mid-range and float shots are enough to draw defenders out.
On the other end of the spectrum, Tristan Vukcevic has clearly taken a step forward as a player. Washington signed Vucevic on a two-way contract for the third season in a row, and it seems as if their investment has finally paid off. He still has his limitations on both ends of the floor, but the 6-foot-10 big-man has looked vastly improved, logging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 13.7 minutes a game. Nothing that is overwhelmingly impressive, but indicative of his improvement.
Offensively is where Vukcevic has taken the biggest jump. He's always had a coveted modern skillset — having the ability to play inside-out — but in this preseason he has flashed new layers to his game. Vucevic has developed from standstill threes off the catch, to making plays off the bounce. Vucevic has proven the ability to attack long closeouts, making plays down hill as a driver — along with making some difficult shots off the bounce.
As it lies, neither are very impactful defenders. Both of them lack ideal positional size, setting them behind as is — and what they lack in size they don't compensate for with elite athleticism. That is not to say that either of them are lost causes. Both have solid positional awareness and are calculated risk takers, making it easier to blend in with head coach Brian Keefe’s scheme.
Since Bagley III is on a standard NBA contract and Vukcevic isn't, fans should expect Bagley III to get the nod early on. Coach Keefe will likely value his experience a lot in the earlier part of the season as well, and trust him to handle the backup big load. However, as the season progresses, Vukcevic will get his chances. If the 22-year-old continues to capitalize on those moments and shows improvement, he could be converted to a standard deal and be given a chance with the second unit.
