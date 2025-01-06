Inside The Wizards

Wizards Fall Once Again vs. Pelicans

The Washington Wizards losing streak continues against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards were unsuccessful at their shot at redemption in a 110-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.

The loss comes after the Wizards couldn't get a win against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday.

The Wizards fell behind double digits early in the first quarter and they were never able to recover. The Wizards trailed by as much as 21 points in the loss as the Pelicans saw an opening and began to take over.

The Wizards struggled without Jordan Poole (hip contusion) and Bilal Coulibaly (non-Covid illness) in the starting lineup, and things got worse when Malcolm Brogdon left the game with a foot injury.

Kyle Kuzma stepped up in their absence, posting a team-high 28 points for the team. He was joined by Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Jared Butler in double figures.

The Pelicans had all five of their starters score in double figures, including a game-high 25 points from C.J. McCollum after his 50-burger from the other night.

The Wizards homestand continues on Tuesday when the Houston Rockets come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News