Wizards Fall Once Again vs. Pelicans
The Washington Wizards were unsuccessful at their shot at redemption in a 110-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.
The loss comes after the Wizards couldn't get a win against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday.
The Wizards fell behind double digits early in the first quarter and they were never able to recover. The Wizards trailed by as much as 21 points in the loss as the Pelicans saw an opening and began to take over.
The Wizards struggled without Jordan Poole (hip contusion) and Bilal Coulibaly (non-Covid illness) in the starting lineup, and things got worse when Malcolm Brogdon left the game with a foot injury.
Kyle Kuzma stepped up in their absence, posting a team-high 28 points for the team. He was joined by Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Jared Butler in double figures.
The Pelicans had all five of their starters score in double figures, including a game-high 25 points from C.J. McCollum after his 50-burger from the other night.
The Wizards homestand continues on Tuesday when the Houston Rockets come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
