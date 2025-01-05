Wizards Send Young Forward to G League

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards are giving one of their prospects some reps in the G League.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small guard Shake Milton (13) passes the ball against Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are making a slight change to their roster.

The team announced that it is sending third-year pro Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G League's Capital City Go-Go for a second straight game.

Baldwin made his Go-Go debut on Saturday, scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds in 22 minutes of action for the team.

Baldwin, a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has appeared in 15 games for the Wizards this season and is averaging just over four minutes per game in each of his appearances.

He was acquired in the same deal that brought Jordan Poole to the Wizards from the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 offseason, but he has been unable to seize a spot in the team's rotation long-term.

Considering the fact that the Wizards declined his fourth-year option earlier in the season, Baldwin has to have some kind of urgency to perform better this year. However, he hasn't been awarded the opportunities within the Wizards, which could be a sign that the team would be willing to trade him ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Baldwin and the Go-Go play the Cleveland Charge today at 2 p.m. ET.

