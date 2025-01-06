Wizards PG Exits Game vs. Pelicans
The Washington Wizards have been no stranger to the injury bug this season, and it has stung them once again during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a foot injury against the Pelicans, and the team has ruled him out for the rest of the game.
Brogdon, 32, got the start for the Wizards tonight with Jordan Poole (hip contusion) on the sidelines. He played 15 minutes, where he scored four points while dishing out five assists and grabbing three rebounds.
So far this season, Brogdon is averaging 14.4 points per game for the Wizards.
Brogdon is a free agent at the end of the season, and many have viewed him as a potential trade chip that the Wizards can use ahead of the trade deadline, which is now just one month away on Feb. 6.
It remains to be seen how serious this injury is for Brogdon and if it will plague him for very long, but if it does, it could hurt the Wizards' chances at having a trade for him at the deadline.
The Wizards trail the Pelicans 84-70 at the end of the third quarter.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!