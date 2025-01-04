Inside The Wizards

Wizards Content With Alex Sarr, But More Work Awaits

Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr is improving, but he has more room for growth.

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr is beginning to put things together after being named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December.

Sarr, 19, struggled to start the season, but he is beginning to make progress as the year moves on.

The Wizards are still trying to discover exactly what they have in the No. 2 overall pick.

“You’re seeing the growth on a day-to-day basis,” Wizards coach Brian Keefe said via The Athletic reporter David Aldridge. “Obviously, you see him becoming more comfortable on offense. We play through him a lot. He’s in the trail spot; he makes good decisions. He’s a good passer. Obviously, he’s shot the ball better. But he’s also driving the ball to the rim. You’re seeing a little bit of growth. But we’re still learning him.”

The Wizards are discovering more about Sarr as the season moves along, but they are now hoping that he can become more consistent in the second half of his rookie year.

“We have some glimpses where he comes off the dribble full court and makes a move and throws a pass without looking, and you’re like, ‘Hmm, that’s different,'” a team source said of Sarr via Aldridge.

“And he switches, blocks a shot, contests a shot, and you’re like, ‘OK, he’s going to be all right.’ But you have to live with the two out of five games where he looks … like a rookie.”

Sarr doesn't need to be perfect for the Wizards at this point in his career. This is the time where he's allowed, even encouraged, to make mistakes so that he can figure out what it takes to become a long-term player in the league.

If he can continue to learn from his mistakes and apply the lessons, Sarr could emerge as the Wizards' best player for the long haul.

