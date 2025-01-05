Wizards Can Correct Mistakes vs. Pelicans
The Washington Wizards were disappointed after their loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, but they have a chance to vindicate themselves with another meeting against them tonight at home.
In the last game, Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum dropped 50 points on the Wizards with the help of 10 3-pointers.
Wizards forward Justin Champagnie believes that he can do a better job defending him than he did on Friday.
“I wasn't good enough if you ask me,” Champagnie said. “I think I could have done a little bit better, a little bit more, came with a little more juice to guard him. I had some some good moments, some good stretches in the game where I kind of eliminated what he was trying to do but overall I thought I got do a little bit better and next game I'm going try to do that.”
There is something beneficial to playing the same team in back-to-back games. Champagnie and the Wizards will be able to have the Pelicans directly on the front of their mind, and that should help with their preparation ahead of tonight's game.
“I think watching film, kind of seeing their plays, seeing where they were effective, seeing where they they were able to capitalize on offense and then just going back to the game plan," Champagnie said.
The Wizards and the Pelicans are still the two worst teams in the NBA based on their record, so both of them want to take hold of the opportunity of winning against a beatable team while they have it.
The Pelicans lost 11 straight before beating the Wizards the other night, so they remain hungry for a win. That means the Wizards will have to do far better than they did on Friday to ensure that it doesn't happen again.
