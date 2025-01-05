Inside The Wizards

Wizards Can Correct Mistakes vs. Pelicans

The Washington Wizards get a re-do tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 3, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards were disappointed after their loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, but they have a chance to vindicate themselves with another meeting against them tonight at home.

In the last game, Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum dropped 50 points on the Wizards with the help of 10 3-pointers.

Wizards forward Justin Champagnie believes that he can do a better job defending him than he did on Friday.

“I wasn't good enough if you ask me,” Champagnie said. “I think I could have done a little bit better, a little bit more, came with a little more juice to guard him. I had some some good moments, some good stretches in the game where I kind of eliminated what he was trying to do but overall I thought I got do a little bit better and next game I'm going try to do that.”

There is something beneficial to playing the same team in back-to-back games. Champagnie and the Wizards will be able to have the Pelicans directly on the front of their mind, and that should help with their preparation ahead of tonight's game.

“I think watching film, kind of seeing their plays, seeing where they were effective, seeing where they they were able to capitalize on offense and then just going back to the game plan," Champagnie said.

The Wizards and the Pelicans are still the two worst teams in the NBA based on their record, so both of them want to take hold of the opportunity of winning against a beatable team while they have it.

The Pelicans lost 11 straight before beating the Wizards the other night, so they remain hungry for a win. That means the Wizards will have to do far better than they did on Friday to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News