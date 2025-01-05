Pelicans vs. Wizards Preview: Revenge on the Horizon?
The Washington Wizards are hoping to get one back against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game of their home-and-home series.
On Friday night, the Wizards visited the Pelicans in the Big Easy, where New Orleans walked away with a 132-120 win, snapping an 11-game losing streak for them.
C.J. McCollum dropped a cool 50 points on 18 of 27 shooting including 10 3-pointers. Stopping him from going off again will be a key for the Wizards as they look to get back in the win column.
The Wizards may benefit from the return of second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, who missed Friday's game with a non-Covid illness. Coulibaly is questionable for the game and would likely draw the assignment of defending McCollum if he is on the floor.
This is a good opportunity for the Wizards to see if they did their homework and can learn from the mistakes that they made on Friday night in New Orleans.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Pelicans vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Sunday, January 5 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Pelicans vs. Wizards Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG Dejounte Murray (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)
- SG Brandon Ingram (OUT - ankle)
- PF Zion Williamson (OUT - hamstring)
- C Karlo Matkovic (OUT - back)
Pelicans vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Justin Champagnie
- C Alex Sarr
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG Dejounte Murray
- SG C.J. McCollum
- SF Trey Murphy III
- PF Herb Jones
- C Yves Missi
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!