Wizards Fall Short in Fight vs. Blazers

The Washington Wizards came up on the wrong end of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are disappointed to end up on another losing result, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards kept things close with the Blazers all night long, never trailing by more than eight points until the final seconds of the game.

Washington was led by a trio of 20-point scorers in Jordan Poole, Richaun Holmes and Corey Kispert, who came off the bench once again with a strong effort to lead the second unit.

Bilal Coulibaly also had a strong night, scoring 16 points on 7 of 9 scoring from the field. As a team, the Wizards shot just under 52 percent, but they were unable to withstand the scoring storm that the Blazers brought.

Though Portland shot under 45 percent, the team shot the ball 20 more times compared to Washington, which led to the victory.

Shaedon Sharpe led all scorers with 34 points off the bench, making him one of seven players to score in double figures. Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons had 16 points apiece while Jerami Grant had 15.

The Wizards will look to bounce back in their next game on Saturday when they visit the division rival Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

