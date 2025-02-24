Wizards Coach Reveals Goal for Jordan Poole
ORLANDO, Fla. — Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole was coming off the bench for the team this time a year ago. Now, it's hard to imagine him ever coming out of the starting lineup.
Poole, 25, is enjoying his best statistical season to date, averaging 21 points per game to lead the Wizards this season.
Wizards head coach Brian Keefe spoke about Poole's growth and what he hopes to see from him moving forward.
“The one thing I wanted for Jordan was to be himself,” Keefe said.
“He just has continued to build on that, because we want him to be aggressive, because he can create for himself, but he also really can create for others. That's what I think we want. And then he's shown that, and he's stepped into that, and he's a guy who loves to compete and play. He's always out there. He's always working on his craft.”
Poole has certainly looked more like himself this season, playing with the swagger that a No. 1 option should have. While it may not lead to many wins, Poole's mindset has placed the Wizards in an optimistic position going towards the tail end of the season.
Poole's job is incredibly important because not only is he expected to create on his own, and be the best at that on the team, but he also has to be there for other younger players.
These reps towards the end of the season are incredibly important, especially for the younger players on the team. If Poole is able to build from his game, it creates a multi-faceted offense, which allows the Wizards to be better in the long run as the rookies continue to develop into their own in the NBA.
