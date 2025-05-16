Five Reasons Why Wizards Shouldn't Sign Jonathan Kuminga
As free agency in the NBA will be here before we know it, the Washington Wizards must explore all options. There is a sense of urgency within the organization as they failed to get a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite tanking all season. As the Wizards prepare to add players to their roster, there is one player they should look the other way on.
The Golden State Warriors are a team that may be looking to shake things up a bit. They traded to get Jimmy Butler. Initially, the move was a success, and it still is despite their failures in the playoffs.
However, the Warriors have had an up-and-down relationship with Jonathan Kuminga. He started the season as a starter but ended it as a reserve. He is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Here are five reasons why the Wizards should not consider signing him.
1. Alex Sarr isn’t A Center
Before signing a player in free agency, you have to establish the role he will have. What position will he play? If the Wizards sign Kuminga, that will force Alex Sarr into a role he may not be comfortable with, which is playing center full-time. He struggled on the boards this season and has a small body frame. Putting Kuminga next to Sarr in the frontcourt may hurt the team on the boards.
2. Not A Great Defender
One big problem the Wizards have always had is getting stops on the defensive end. Kuminga isn’t necessarily good on that side of the ball either. Bilal Coulibaly and Sarr have set the tone of how the Wizards want to defend, and while Kuminga offers good size, he still isn’t considered a strong defender.
3. Doesn’t Stretch the Floor Well
Three-point shooting isn’t just a luxury or a desire in the NBA nowadays, it is a necessity. Kuminga shot just 30% from deep this season, a career-low for him. His three-point percentage has gone down every season. The Wizards value stretching the floor, and Kuminga wouldn’t provide much help there.
4. Not a Good Fit/ Needs a Lot of Touches
When you look at the structure of the Wizards, the team already has its core of players that will need their touches. Kuminga would be another player added in that regard if the Wizards signed him. While he isn’t a threat from downtown, Kuminga thrives off touches and attacking the basket through isolation.
5. Money - Not Worth the Cap Hit
When you think of signing a player at top dollar in free agency, you would think they would be the team’s best player or even the second-best player. Kuminga, however, wouldn’t even be the team’s third-best player if the Wizards signed him. He wouldn’t be worth the risk of the cap hit, as he may demand a max contract.
